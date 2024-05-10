Armed Policemen Take Over Rivers House Of Assembly Quarters

Heavily armed policemen on Friday, took over the entrances to the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters located along the Aba Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Naija News understands the policemen, numbering about thirty, used their patrol vehicles to block the first and second gates to the entrances of the quarters and secure the facility.

The development follows the allegation raised by the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, which claimed that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was planning to demolish the quarters following his recent surprise visit to the facility on Thursday.

Governor Fubara had, however, denied any plan or intention of demolishing the quarters, saying the visit was part of his normal duties.

The governor said: “Is the Assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there?

“You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

It was learnt that following the alarm raised by Amaewhule, the anti-Fubara lawmakers including some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) kept vigil around the estate till daybreak.