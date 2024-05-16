Rivers Crisis: We Have Defeated Our Detractors, Enemies – Fubara Taunts Wike

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his government has defeated its political detractors and enemies.

Fubara stated this on Thursday during a gathering with the national and state leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) as they embarked on a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor said his enemies could not sleep well again after they failed to achieve their plans while celebrating his one year in office.

While thanking the IYC members, Fubara encouraged the Ijaw nation to participate in celebrating the liberation of the state, adding that there would not be any need to disrupt the peace.

He stressed that every true Rivers indigene is a liberator, expressing his joy at welcoming them on such a significant day to reaffirm their collective commitment to liberation.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland. The most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear state. We are not going back on that.

“I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. What is that blood? It is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

Fubara appealed to Ijaw youths to conduct themselves peacefully as they celebrated Boro Day and also be good ambassadors of the entire Ijaw nation.

Fubara emphasised that it should be done in the same spirit that had enveloped the state, celebrating victory over his political detractors.

In his speech, the National President of IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri warned all the detractors to retrace their steps and allow the governor to discharge his duties to Rivers people.

He lauded Fubara for his courage, bravery, and dedication to good governance, asserting that his perseverance and victory echoed the aspirations of all Ijaw people.