Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Loyal To Wike Accuse Fubara Of Plotting To Demolish Rivers Assembly Quarters

The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly faction, headed by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has voiced serious concerns over Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s alleged intentions to demolish the Assembly Quarters located on Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the outcry followed Governor Fubara’s recent unexpected visit to the quarters, which sparked tensions among the Assembly members.

During a press briefing held shortly after the governor’s visit on Thursday, Speaker Amaewhule accused Governor Fubara of disregarding a standing court order, thus acting in violation of the law.

Amaewhule, who conducted a tour of the premises for journalists, asserted that the building is structurally sound and does not require demolition or renovation.

“The governor wasn’t invited by any of us here, and his presence and plans are not needed,” Amaewhule stated.

Adding to the Assembly’s concerns, lawmaker Justina Emeji appealed to the international community and other stakeholders to intervene and urge the governor to reconsider his actions, which she views as detrimental to the legislative body’s integrity and function.

Amidst these developments, the Amaewhule-led Assembly addressed another contentious issue regarding the alleged election of a new Speaker.

According to a six-point statement signed by Emeka Amadi, the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, there have been no changes in the leadership of the House.

The statement reaffirmed Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, Dumle Maol as Deputy Speaker, and Major Jack as Majority Leader.

It also noted that no other seats are currently vacant except the seat of Khana II constituency, which was declared vacant.

The statement also highlighted that legislators Victor Oko Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy, and Adolphus Timothy, who were suspended in October of the previous year, have not yet had their suspensions lifted.