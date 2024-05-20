BREAKING: Jonathan Sends Message To Fubara, Wike Amid Rivers Crisis

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has implored Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to cease escalating political tensions in Rivers.

Naija News gathered that Jonathan and his entourage landed at Port Harcourt International Airport around 11 am to inaugurate a road construction project, a legacy initiative aimed at connecting the city with several coastal Ijaw communities in the state.

Given the ongoing political crisis, some observers saw the invitation as a strategic move by Fubara and his team to cement their allegiance with fresh allies.

Jonathan, speaking at the inauguration of the N222.1 billion Trans-Kalabari Road construction, emphasized the necessity for Fubara and Wike to collaborate in propelling the progress and prosperity of Rivers State.

He noted that the political tension in the state was excessive but emphasized that the crisis would not contribute to the development of Rivers.

The former President said, “Outgoing governors and incoming governors must know that they work together for the collective interest of the state and that is critical.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the lands and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help.”

Jonathan asserted that destabilizing Rivers would adversely impact the Niger Delta region and would also generate ripple effects across the country, reiterating that Rivers remained pivotal to Nigeria.

“Rivers State is very critical in this country. Rivers State is the heart of the Niger Delta. If River State is destabilised, the whole country will be destabilised,” Jonathan told the gathering.

Before the crisis, Jonathan was not widely perceived as an ally of Wike and his political faction.

Nonetheless, Governor Fubara has been cultivating relationships with individuals holding different political beliefs than Wike to strengthen his newfound political group.