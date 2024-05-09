Why I Visited Rivers Assembly Quarters – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has explained that he visited the State House of Assembly quarters to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the condition of structures in the area.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara said he made a brief stop at the Assembly Quarters on Wednesday en route to Emohua–Abalama-Tema Junction on inspection of the 15.24 kilometres dual carriageway road project.

The governor said he visited the State House of Assembly to get a better appreciation of what needs to be done to make the quarters conducive for lawmakers.

He stated that the assembly quarters are part of state government properties, adding that the facility needs to be taken good care of.

Fubara, who took a walk around the quarters, noted that the state now has a new speaker for the State House of Assembly

He said: “Is the Assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there? You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for my myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

Road Project

Speaking on the road project, Fubara said he went to assess the extent of the job that had been done to know what else was needed in preparing the road for commissioning during his one-year anniversary.

The governor pointed out that the road project was inherited from the immediate past administration but a greater chunk of the cost was borne by his administration.

He said: “As a matter of fact, we added this section of the road as one of the projects we will be commissioning. So, I needed to see it myself, and what is remaining is just the lighting. By the grace of God, we will commission it.

“We feel justified to add it as our project and to commission it for the good of our people here. Governance is all about the people. When the people are out of the centre of governance, then it is no longer governance.

“So, this road, as we all now know, was in a very bad state. A lot of criminal activities were being carried out here: kidnapping and all sorts of things. So, putting this road in order is appropriate.

“You can see the little hour we spent coming here. Before, it takes you 30 to 45 minutes to drive from Emohua to this place. But look at it, less than 15 minutes we are here. So, it is about the people, the good of the people, making life easy for the people. That is the way I see governance. Anything outside that has nothing to do with me.”