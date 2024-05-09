Governor Fubara Storms Rivers Assembly Quarters [Viideo]

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has stormed the State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the governor, accompanied by his security escorts and aides, stormed the assembly complex on Thursday amid the political crisis rocking the state.

There was tight security around the area as the governor visited the assembly complex where the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers meet.

Speaking with newsmen, Fubara stated that he was at the complex as the governor of the state.

He, however, took a three-minute walk around the premises before leaving.

Fubara’s visit comes hours after lawmakers loyal to him elected Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, representing Bonny Constituency, as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Jumbo, on Wednesday, took the oath of office as the factional Speaker of the Assembly following his election by two lawmakers loyal to the state governor.

In his acceptance speech, Jumbo expressed willingness to work with Governor Fubara, stating that he has directed the Clerk of the Assembly to communicate the emergence of a new leadership of the assembly to the executive.

Jumbo declared that the actions carried out by the faction led by Martin Amaewhule were null and void.

He observed that since the House’s previous session on December 13, 2023, followed by its adjournment sine die, a significant amount of legislative misconduct has occurred involving 25 former members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the former Speaker, Amaewhule.

The emergence of a new Speaker has led to the total collapse of the peace deal brokered between the parties by President Bola Tinubu, returning all involved in the impasse to the trenches.

Fubara has refused to recognise the state House of Assembly, led by Hon. Martin Amaewhule, following the decison of the lawmakers loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor had claimed that the Amaewhule-led Assembly had ceased to exist by law.

Watch the moment the governor arrived at the assembly quarters below.