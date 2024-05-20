Anxiety Mounts As Tinubu Set To Review Ministers’ Performance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to receive the performance evaluations of his cabinet members this week.

As the Administration approaches its one-year anniversary next week, the ministers will have served nine months in office by tomorrow, having taken their oaths on August 21, 2023.

The performance evaluations of special advisers and heads of key departments and agencies are also expected to be presented to the President.

The President initially inaugurated 48 ministers, but the count has dropped to 46.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong resigned on December 20 after winning his Court of Appeal case to take his Senate seat.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, has been suspended since March 6 to facilitate an investigation into allegations of misconduct within her ministry.

The cabinet is on edge, fearing that the assessment report could result in a reshuffle or the removal of specific ministers.

The report, compiled by Hajiya Hadiza Bala-Usman, who serves as the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination and the Head of the CDCU, is subject to the President’s final approval.

The criteria for assessing the ministers’ performance were outlined following the retreat that took place after their inauguration.

This assessment is based on the deliverables of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) members across the administration’s eight priority areas, which include:

• Reforming the economy to deliver sustained and inclusive growth;

• Strengthening national security for peace and prosperity;

• Boosting agriculture to achieve food security;

• Unlocking energy and natural resources for sustainable development;

• Enhancing infrastructure and transportation as enablers for growth;

• Focusing on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development;

• Accelerating diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation; and

• Improving governance for effective service delivery.

The CDCU has been conducting quarterly performance evaluations of the ministers. While an interim report has been submitted, the first-year assessment is deemed “critical” in determining the trajectory for the remaining 36 months of the President’s first term.

At the commencement of the evaluation process, Hajiya Bala-Usman said: “For each of these priority areas, we agreed on specific deliverables and developed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which formed the basis for the Performance Bond which all ministers and permanent secretaries signed with the President in November 2023.

“These parameters will guide the Quarterly Assessments and Annual Scorecards, which the CDCU is mandated to present to the President.”

A top source, who spoke in confidence to The Nation, said: “The President may receive the first year performance evaluation of the ministers, advisers and even strategic departments/agencies.

“The CDCU has subjected the ministers and others to a quarterly assessment.

“From the outset, the ministers signed a performance bond. And the bond will determine their fate.

“There was also a Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App used to monitor the performance of the ministers and their portfolios. Nigerians’ verdict may also count too.

“But whatever is the eventual decision on the ministers, it is the prerogative of the President.”

The source revealed that the ministers’ ratings will align with the President’s eight priority areas, with the relevant key indicators already communicated to them.