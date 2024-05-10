Call Wike To Order, His Plan Against Fubara Will Destabilize Your Govt – Timi Frank Warns Tinubu

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has warned President Bola Tinubu that the Rivers State crisis will end up destabilizing his administration if not handled properly.

He insisted that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike’s call for the impeachment of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the defected members of the State House of Assembly would plunge the state into crisis which will eventually have a negative effect on the revenue fortunes of the nation.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News on Friday, Frank urged Tinubu to call Wike to order.

He alleged that the FCT minister was working through the back door to install another Ikwere man.

Frank argued that the renewed orchestration by Wike to illegally remove Fubara is an attempt to undermine the Ijaw people in Rivers State.

According to him, “Since 1999, this is the first time in Rivers State when you have a Governor from the Ijaw ethnic extraction.

“Every other person who has become governor since 1999 had successfully done two tenures in eight years.

“So, Wike must allow Fubara to do his own term peacefully.

“Even though it is common knowledge that he was one of those that were instrumental and backed Fubara to become governor, that does not mean Fubara will now become his stooge and neglect to carry out his constitutional duties as the governor of Rivers State.”