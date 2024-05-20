Tinubu Reacts As Iran President Raisi Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the tragic demise of his counterpart in Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi.

Naija News reported earlier that President Raisi was involved in a helicopter crash.

President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were both travelling when their helicopter developed a hard landing on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred near Jolfa, a city located on the border with Azerbaijan, in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Search and rescue teams had been combing the region since Sunday afternoon when the helicopter carrying the president, foreign minister, and other officials disappeared.

The missing helicopter was subsequently found early Monday by relief workers, and state TV confirmed the unfortunate news of the president’s death.

Reacting to the sad development in a statement issued on Monday morning via his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu conveyed his condolences to the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over this distressing incident and hailed President Raisi as a dedicated leader who ardently worked towards the progress of Iran.

The Nigerian leader extended his sympathies to the grieving families and offered prayers for the enduring peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

On behalf of the Nigerian government and people, the President assured the country of Nigeria’s unwavering support and prayers during this time of mourning.

