We Will Back Tinubu – CASG Speaks On 2027 Presidential Election

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups (CASG) has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The political group said Tinubu will have their full backing if he appoints only members of the CASG to his cabinet.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Director General of the CASG, Prof Kailani Muhammad, warned President Tinubu to remain vigilant due to a conspiracy against him in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Muhammad, who spoke during a ceremony in Abuja, specifically highlighted the existence of a conspiracy against Tinubu in the North, involving the Northern Elders Forum and certain groups.

Kailani stressed that in order to strengthen loyalty and dedication to the APC government, Tinubu should appoint members of CASG to his government.

“If he does that, we will definitely back him. We want him to do the right thing. He should come and uplift the support groups. up till now, we have not seen any appointments,” he said.

Kailani expressed belief that the selection of CASG members would result in the country’s economic advancement and overall improvement in physical well-being.

The President of CASG, Prof Chris Ogbonna, affirmed that the organization played a crucial role in turning Tinubu’s aspirations into a tangible reality, enabling him to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further emphasized that the group’s endeavours have significantly strengthened democracy within the nation.