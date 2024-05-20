Tinubu’s Administration Has Pushed Millions Into Multidimensional Poverty – Usman Yusuf

A political commentator and member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Usman Yusuf has said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has made Nigerians more hopeless in the last one year.

Yusuf stated this as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

He lamented that people have lost hope as the situation in the country has gone from bad to worse.

The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said that the last one year has been a year of nothing but deception, destitution and hopelessness.

“People have lost hope. It pains me to see our people lining up to collect cups of palliatives. Renewed Hope has turned into hopelessness. People have lost hope,” Yusuf said.

Speaking further, he said, “From next week, they will start telling us their propaganda.

“What have they done to benefit the ordinary people? In a span of one year, they have brought millions of people back into multidimensional poverty, they have pushed millions more children out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.”

The Ex-NHIS secretary also whipped the economic management Team of the President, describing the members as “tax collectors” rather than “economists”.

“The economic team, to me, looks more like tax collectors than economists. Taxation does not grow economy; only production does,” he stated.