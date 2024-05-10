Full Text: APC Speaks On Rivers Crisis, Fubara’s Impeachment Call, State Assembly’s Stand

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Rivers State involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and some members of the State House of Assembly.

APC, in a statement issued on Friday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said Governor Fubara is plotting his own impeachment following his alleged missteps.

The APC clarified that it was not responsible for calls to impeach Fubara, as claimed on Wednesday in a press briefing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor’s political party.

The ruling party lampooned Fubara over his comment earlier where he mentioned that the Rivers State House of Assembly does not exist.

APC said the governor’s statement is not only reckless but a direct affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It said: “The House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution and is vested with the legislative authority of the state. The members of the Assembly were elected by the good people of Rivers state in the same manner that Fubara was elected Governor.”

The full statement reads thus: “Confounded by the disturbing missteps of its Governor in Rivers state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a press briefing on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to dismiss the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State chapter’s call on the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The PDP tendered a hogwash argument that by Section 109 of the Constitution, the 27 House of Assembly members who defected from PDP to APC have forfeited their seats, and echoed the Governor’s declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly is non-existent. Contrary to PDP’s assertions, it is not APC that is calling for Governor Fubara’s impeachment. Rather, by his egregious actions, conduct, and infantile comments, Fubara is actively and vehemently precipitating his own impeachment.

“Governor Fubara’s declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly does not exist is not only reckless, it is a direct affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution and is vested with the legislative authority of the state. The members of the Assembly were elected by the good people of Rivers state in the same manner that Fubara was elected Governor.

“The Assembly does not exist at the Governor’s pleasure or fanciful whims. The legislature is at the core of the idea of democracy. It is coequal with the executive and judicial arms of government. The constitutionally entrenched principle of separation of powers among the three arms of government guarantees essential checks and balances required to ensure observance of the rule of law. The rule of law is indispensable to democracy and constitutional order.