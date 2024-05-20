Organised Labour Agrees To Attend New Minimum Wage Talks On Tuesday

The Organised Labour has agreed to attend the negotiation meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the Minimum Wage slated for Tuesday.

The Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Etim Okon, gave the confirmation in an interview with reporters on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC had walked out on the negotiation meeting as the Federal Government proposed N48,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

The organised labour also added that the proposal falls significantly short of meeting workers needs and aspirations.

Labour also accused the government of failure to provide any substantiated data to support their offer exacerbating the situation and lack of transparency and good faith undermines the credibility of the negotiation process.

However, the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage, Alhaji Bukar Goni, in a letter to Organized Labour calling a meeting to be held tomorrow, indicated interest that the government would shift ground and asked organised labour also to shift ground.

Organised Labour has said it would reject the Federal Government’s offer of ₦100,000 as the new minimum wage because it has the capacity to pay more.

It also asked the government to be serious with negotiations on the issue of workers’ wages, insisting that it used the lowest minimum in arriving at N615,000 as the new minimum wage.

The NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, made this known in an interview over the weekend.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, Upah said organised labour will honour the invitation tomorrow but advised the government to be serious.

The NLC spokesman also asked the federal government to perish any thought of offering N100,000 as the new minimum wage.