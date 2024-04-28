Pregnant Woman, Four Others Killed, 120 Vehicles Burnt In Rivers Inferno

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed sorrow over a catastrophic fire incident involving a petrol tanker on the East-West Road in Eleme, a disaster that claimed multiple lives and ravaged over a hundred vehicles last Friday night.

Naija News reports that the tragic event occurred between the gates of the Indorama Petrochemical Company and the Aleto Bridge, a notably bustling stretch currently being significantly rebuilt by the Federal Government.

Governor Fubara, along with the State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Uchechukwu Nwafor, visited the devastating scene on Saturday morning to assess the damage and coordinate response efforts.

The visit underscored the grave impact of the incident on the community and the state at large.

“It is a very sad day in our dear State. The scene was a horrific sight, and the loss is deeply troubling,” said Governor Fubara.

He described the incident as stemming from an unfortunate clash between the tanker and a tipper, exacerbated by impatience and the poor condition of the road.

“This tragic loss of over 120 vehicles and five lives is a sober reminder of the risks on our roads,” he added.

The governor disclosed these details during a speech at the residence of Sir Celestine Omehia in Ubima, highlighting that the accident represents a significant setback amidst other ongoing challenges in the state.

Upon learning about the incident, Governor Fubara had promptly contacted security agencies to secure the area and prevent further escalation.

His swift actions reflect the state’s commitment to managing and mitigating the effects of such disasters.

The community, while still in shock, is beginning to rally together, with local authorities prioritizing the restoration of safety and order in the area.