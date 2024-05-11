Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Ehie Reveals Reason Behind Rivers Political Crisis

Th Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Edison Ehie, has said resource control is the reason behind the political crisis in the state.

Ehie stated this on Saturday at a thanksgiving service for the Supreme Court victory of the governor in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the problem in Rivers State began when a few political leaders sought exclusive control of the resources of the state.

Speaking further, Ehie warned that despite Fubara’s youthful age, he has the capacity to teach his opponents a political lesson.

He said: “The problem we have in the state is that 11 persons said they will control the resources of Rivers State. These 11 persons now called 20 others to allocate resources to themselves.

“We are going to teach them a lesson of political arithmetrics. What that small boy will do to you you’ll know that khaki no be leather (sic).”

After the church service, the atmosphere shifts to politics, with community leaders, women, youth groups, and loyalists from the 13 political wards dancing in support of Governor Fubara.

The highlight of the celebration was the presentation of N200,000 each to 65 small scale business owners, as well as N500,000 to each of the 13 cordinators of the Simplified Movement by the Chief of Staff.