Video: Why We Can’t Arrest Crossdressers – Police

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed why the Force cannot arrest crossdressers.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV, Adejobi explained that Crossdressing is not a crime in Nigeria.

He stated that for crossdressers to be arrested there has to proof that they are involved in unnatural offences.

He said, ‘’There are some cases that are always very difficult. I am not running away from the fact that we have many of them but for instance if you want to prove a case of rape, rape has points to prove. If any one of those points is missing, you may lose your case in court. Let us be reasonable. You can’t arrest somebody because you want to prosecute without having any credible evidence against such a possible.

Speaking on Crossdressing being a crime, he said, ‘’I don’t think so because I have not read anywhere it is stated it is an offence per se but although some of them that are into crossdressing, the allegation is that they are into unnatural offences, that is where the problem lies. You need to have enough prove, credible evidence to prove that they are actually into that.’’

