We Prosecuted Over 29,000 Criminal Cases In One Year – Police

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday disclosed that it prosecuted about 29,052 criminal cases in one year.

Making this disclosure in a statement by Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force disclosed that 17,676 of the cases of the 29,052 cases treated have been concluded while 11,378 cases were still undergoing trial.

Naija News reports that Adejobi further disclosed that 16,200 of the 17,676 concluded cases resulted in the conviction of the suspects.

The statement by Adejobi read, “The Nigeria Police Force under the focused leadership of the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, and following his pledge to ensure that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice swiftly and fairly, has successfully prosecuted a total number of twenty-nine thousand, and fifty-two (29,052) criminal cases across the country in the last one year.

“Remarkably, of the 29,052 cases prosecuted, seventeen thousand, six hundred and seventy-six (17,676) have been conclusively dispensed with while a total number of eleven thousand, three hundred and seventy-six (11,376) cases are still undergoing trial, with a total of fifty-one (51) cases currently under appeal at the respective appellate courts.

“Moreover, out of the dispensed cases, an impressive sixteen thousand, two hundred (16,200) cases have led to the conviction of suspects who have been handed various forms of punishments for their criminal acts, a stark reminder to all criminals that they have no hiding place in our societies.

“They are hereby warned to desist from their criminal acts as the long and vicious arm of the law will eventually bring them to justice. Additionally, 1,476 individuals have been discharged at the discretion of the jury. However, some of these discharged cases have been appealed by the Police for justice to prevail.”