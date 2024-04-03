Why I Was Actually Arrested – VeryDarkMan Opens Up

Advertisement

Controversial social media activist Martins Otse, known as Verydarkman, has disclosed the details surrounding his arrest by the Nigerian Police.

Recall that VeryDarkMan was detained by police on cyberbullying accusations.

However, he claimed that his detention stemmed from a video where he called for Bobrisky’s arrest and alleged protection by gay politicians.

VeryDarkMan, who previously called for Bobrisky’s arrest for cross-dressing, claimed that he was being protected by some powerful politicians who are his gay partners.

In response to calls for the arrest of crossdressers in the country, the Force Police Public Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified in a recent interview that the police cannot arrest transvestites as crossdressing is not considered a crime in Nigeria.

He clarified that without substantial evidence, the police are unable to take action against claims of crossdressers being gay, as it is not deemed a criminal act in the absence of convincing proof.

Reacting through a video message on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan promised to transition into a crossdresser and use women’s restroom unless popular crossdressers like Bobrisky face arrest.

He said, “When I came out of detention, I read somewhere that it was Tonto Dikeh who detained me. She can never detain me, I don’t care about her connection.

“The truth is that I was detained for the video I made calling for Bobrisky’s arrest and my claims that he was being protected by gay lawmakers. My detention is just a little sacrifice. They will still arrest me for my subsequent videos.

“Since the police say crossdressing is legal, I wll soon start crossdressing. I will give them one week after I drop my petition against Bobrisky. If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom.”

