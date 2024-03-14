Police Return N9.9 Million To Man Who Mistakenly Transferred Amount To POS Operator

The Kano state police has returned the sum of N9.9 million to its rightful owner after it was was wrongly transferred to a POS operator.

The incident occured at Dawanau Grain International market in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The development was revealed via a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano on Thursday.

He said a POS operator reported to the Police that he realized that one of his customers who is yet to be identified, wrongly transferred N10 million instead of N10,000.

The PRO explained that after receiving the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, directed a discreet investigation to identify the rightful owner in order to return the money to him.

He said that it took the Police investigation team three months before identifying the original owner of the huge amount.

“On March 14, the investigation was concluded sequel to the uncovering of the identity of the rightful owner, who happened to be a trader at the famous Dawanau Grains Market located in Dawakin Tofa. The owner (name withheld) commended the POS operator and the Police for their efforts and out of joy he presented a cash gift of N500,000 to the POS operator. He also appreciated the commissioner for the show of honesty and integrity by the police, saying this was a demonstration of exemplary leadership,“ he said