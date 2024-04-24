Threat Of Tomato Scarcity Emerges As Pest Ravages Kano Farms

Tomato farms in Kano State are again under siege by the deadly tuta absoluta pest, raising concerns about an impending tomato shortage.

Naija News understands that tomatoes are cultivated in significant volumes in areas plagued by pests, including Bagwai, Shanono, Kura, Garin Malam, Bebeji, Bunkure, Rano, Kibiya, and portions of Tudun Wada and Dawakin Kudu local government areas in the state.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Kano State chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Abdullahi Maibreadi, lamented the recurring infestation of tuta absoluta.

He said it had become a concern to many farmers for almost 12 years, a development that had made them think of quitting.

According to Maibreadi, AFAN‘s assessment reveals that 4,621 hectares of tomato farms valued at N1 billion are presently impacted by the disease, stressing that without intervention within the next one to two weeks, Kano farmers could suffer losses ranging from N10 billion to N20 billion.

“This disease, tuta absoluta, otherwise called ‘Sharon’ in Hausa, has been recurring for the past 12 years despite farmers’ efforts to see that they overcome it. It has affected and burned many farms. When the disease drops on the tomato leaf, it becomes burned, and when it touches the fruit, it becomes burned, rot, and becomes waste,” Maibreadi said.

Maibreadi highlighted the unfortunate timing of the disease outbreak, occurring after farmers had invested in their crops, leading to significant losses.

He urged both state and federal governments to intervene by providing farmers with certified seeds and standard insecticides to mitigate losses.

Additionally, he called for assistance to okro farmers affected by a similar outbreak in the previous season.

Maibreadi emphasized the need for government collaboration with international companies to acquire and distribute farm inputs to prevent such losses, which adversely impact the nation’s economy.