Fire Guts Kano Ex-governor, Shekarau’s House

There was a tragic fire incident at the country home of the former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, during the weekend.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the inferno engulfed Shekarau’s residence in Mundubawa, thereby destroying the sitting room belonging to his second wife, Halima Shekarau.

While it is believed that the fire originated from the kitchen, the exact cause remains unknown at this time.

The State Fire Service officials made valiant efforts to extinguish the fire but faced difficulties. According to a source within the family, the fire originated from the inner kitchen.

“We thank God the fire only affected one of Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s sitting rooms and already the Fire Service officials are working to quench it,” the source told Daily Post,

Confirming the fire incident, the spokesperson of the State Fire Service said: “We are still at the house and you know I cannot comment on anything now because we are still trying to make sure that the fire didn’t spread to other places.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has dismissed viral reports that a journalist, Naziru Idris Ya’u, was hit by a stray bullet at the State Government House.

Naija News reports that the government’s clarification was coming amid recent reports about a bullet incident involving a journalist working with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), at the Government House.

It was reported that the bullet struck Ya’u’s shoulder shortly after he returned to Government House after returning from an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The reporter reportedly sustained a minor injury as a result and was rushed to the Government House Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

However, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, faulted the reports, describing them as biased.

Tofa said the reporters sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Government House.

According to him, journalists in the state are not facing any threats within the government house. He affirmed the security of media professionals within the state, asserting that they are well safeguarded.

He said, “The attention of the Kano State government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state-owned television station attached to the government house, was hit by a stray bullet.

“The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the government house.

“However, the government would like to emphatically say that journalists are not under threat in the Kano government house. It is, however, worthy of note to caution journalists to ensure credible sources while reporting any development and avoid unnecessary sensation that can mislead the public.

“For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station, was not hit by any stray bullet.

“Instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.

“The truth of the incident emerged when medical professionals at the government house clinic disclosed the true nature of Mr Naziru’s injuries,” Sunusi noted in a press release on Saturday.