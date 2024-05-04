‘No Journalist Was Hit By Stray Bullet’ – Kano Govt Explains What Happened At State House

The Kano State Government has dismissed viral reports that a journalist, Naziru Idris Ya’u, was hit by a stray bullet at the State Government House.

Naija News reports that the government’s clarification was coming amid recent reports about a bullet incident involving a journalist working with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), at the Government House.

It was reported that the bullet struck Ya’u’s shoulder shortly after he returned to Government House after returning from an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The reporter reportedly sustained a minor injury as a result and was rushed to the Government House Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

However, on the contrary, the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, faulted the reports, describing them as biased.

Tofa said the reporters sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Government House.

According to him, journalists in the state are not facing any threats within the government house. He affirmed the security of media professionals within the state, asserting that they are well safeguarded.

He said, “The attention of the Kano State government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state-owned television station attached to the government house, was hit by a stray bullet.

“The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the government house.

“However, the government would like to emphatically say that journalists are not under threat in the Kano government house. It is, however, worthy of note to caution journalists to ensure credible sources while reporting any development and avoid unnecessary sensation that can mislead the public.

“For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station, was not hit by any stray bullet.

“Instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.

“The truth of the incident emerged when medical professionals at the government house clinic disclosed the true nature of Mr Naziru’s injuries,” Sunusi noted in a press release on Saturday.

He further stated that Naziru Ya’u, the journalist, conveyed his appreciation for the immediate medical care he received and expressed his gratitude to all those who showed concern and support throughout his recuperation.

“Let me emphasize the need for journalists to remain vigilant while carrying out their duties, especially in environments where construction activities pose potential hazards.

“We thereby dispel any rumours that had sparked outrage and call for increased safety measures for journalists covering sensitive events.

“We also need to underscore the importance of accurate reporting and thorough investigation in mitigating misinformation and maintaining public trust,” Tofa noted.

Sanusi Bature, the Director General of Press at the Kano State Government House, provided reassurance to the public following the incident, emphasizing the government’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the well-being of all individuals within the premises and throughout the state.

“As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated claims and to rely on verified information from credible sources,” Bature said.