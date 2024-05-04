Journalist Hit By Stray Bullet In Kano Government House

A journalist with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), Naziru Idris Ya’u, attached to the Kano State Government House, has been hit by a stray bullet.

Naija News gathered that the bullet struck his shoulder shortly after he returned to Government House after returning from an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It was gathered that the reporter, who sustained a minor injury as a result, was rushed to the Government House Clinic, where he was treated and discharged. Medical personnel at the clinic said the reporter was lucky because the bullet was not shot at a close range.

Following the incident, policemen attached to Government House were said to have commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances behind it.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the Kano Government House regarding the shooting.

However, in a chat with The Puch, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, SP Haruna Abdullahi, said the incident had yet to be reported to the command.

“I will investigate the issue because it has not been reported to the command,” he said.“I will investigate the issue because it has not been reported to the command,” he said.