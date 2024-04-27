Court Restrains Kano APC Ward Executives From Sacking Ganduje

A Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice A. M. Liman, has issued an injunction preventing the executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ganduje Ward from suspending the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The order remains effective pending the hearing and determination of a lawsuit filed by Ganduje concerning the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

The former governor of Kano State, Ganduje, approached the court through his counsel, Barrister Hadiza Nasir Ahmed, seeking protection of his rights to fair hearing and freedom of association as guaranteed under Section 46 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, and the Enforcement and Procedure Rules, 2009.

The court’s decision came after the consideration of an ex parte motion filed by Ganduje’s legal team.

Justice Liman also directed all parties involved to maintain the status quo that existed before the purported emergency meeting where the suspension was deliberated.

Furthermore, all actions related to the matter have been ordered to stay until the motion on notice is heard and resolved.

“All the respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from implementing and or given effect to the purported decision reached during the purported Emergency Meeting of the alleged Executive Members of APC Ganduje Ward, on the 20 April, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the Applicant,” the judge ordered.

The respondents in the suit include Basiru Nuhu Isah, the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, the Inspector General of Police and Department of State Service.

The court fixed 9th May, 2024 for hearing.