Kogi Governor Lists Meetings With NSA, APC Govs As 100 Days’ Achievements

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Wednesday, released a list of 100 days achievements, which has been greeted with outrage by Nigerians.

Naija News understands that Ododo who was sworn in as governor on January 27, 2024, in the list posted on X on Wednesday mentioned his “meeting with National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu,” as one of his achievements in his first 100 days in office.

According to Punch, the achievements were divided into governance, agriculture education, health care, and general information categories.

The list was captioned, “We will continue to do more for the good people of Kogi State. God Bless Kogi State. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Ododo also listed his first courtesy visit by Ife-Olukotun Community in Yagba East Local Government Area; participation in the meeting of Progressive Governors Forum in Abuja and joint meeting of the Governors of Kogi, Ondo, Taraba with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, as his achievements in his first 100 days in office as governor.

Other achievements he listed include, “Announcement of the first set of appointments on the first day of office; Home Coming of His Excellency to a Grand Reception in Okene; Screening/Swearing-in of New Commissioners and Senior Aides to the Governor; Launch of the Metropolitan Quick Response to Sustain the tempo of fight against threats of insecurity in Lokoja Metropolis; Distribution of 105 Operational Vehicles and 42 Motorcycles to Vigilante Services for Community Policing.”

Others are, “Designated and Cleared Over 8000 Hectares of Farmland For the New Farming Season; Conducted a Census of Genuine Farmers in the State to determine the farmers to benefit from government subsidies and interventions; Segregated the State into Sectors for Different Crop Production; Creating Strategies to store farms produce across the State; Committed to sign up as the Single Largest off Taker of Agricultural Produce from Farmers in the State; Committed to sign up as the Single Largest off Taker of Agricultural Produce from Farmers in the State.”

The governor also listed as his achievements, “Payment of External Examination Fees for all Kogi State Students for WAEC and JAMB; Payment of External Examination Fees for all Kogi State Students for WAEC and JAMB; Payment of All Outstanding fees to all Students’ Association and Youth Organisations in the State; Embarked on the Training of teachers in Kogi State Public Schools; Deployed new set of Teachers Recruited by the Kogi State Government; amongst others.”

Nigerians who reacted to the list condemned the governor for posing an abysmal performance since his inauguration.

Unwana Assam tweeting as @Unwannassam1 asked, “Are these achievements listed here real and can they be traced and located?”

Timilehin Salami meanwhile called the list laughable saying it was as good as nothing.

“This is laughable to be honest. Don’t you have shame? It’s better for you not to post anything than this shameless post. God help Kogi oo,” he stated

Count Lucinho Nefaria tweeting as @CountLuchino mocked the governor for not listing his alleged effort in stopping his predecessor, Yahaya Bello’s, arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission when they stormed his Abuja residence.

“Your Excellency, you didn’t add one very important achievement; you allegedly went to stop EFCC from arresting your boss, Yahaya Bello. It’s quite an achievement too. god bless Kogi, God bless Yahaya the Gardener and God bless Flower,” he tweeted.