Emefiele’s Legal Battle Continues As EFCC Tenders Fresh Evidence

The trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele continued on Thursday with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presenting more evidence against him.

Naija News reports that Emefiele is facing charges of abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

The EFCC tendered bundles of documents, including account opening packages and statements of accounts, through its third prosecution witness, Clement Ngolu, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank.

The documents were admitted into evidence without objection from the defense counsel.

Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted the original copies of Zenith Bank account opening package, statement of account of Limelight Multidimensional Services Ltd which were sent to EFCC into evidence.

“I have read the documents dated March 2024 and I admit the original certified copy of the bundles of documents which include account opening package,statement of accounts into evidence and are marked as exhibit A,” Oshodi said.

Ngolu testified that his department responded to requests from regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC, to ensure compliance with banking policies and regulations.

He said that in 2014, his department received a request from the EFCC to furnish statements of accounts for Limelight Multidimensional Services Ltd and two other accounts, which they duly provided.

“The documents we sent to EFCC was duly signed by staff of the bank.

“The process of generating the statement was through our computer system which was in good condition as at the time.

“The documents were printed out from the company’s computer which was working well and the documents are in the bank’s custody,” the witness said.

A former Director of Information Technology at the CBN, John Ayoh, also testified that he had a confrontation with Emefiele over an instruction he considered wrong.

Ayoh said he was sidelined by Emefiele and had a formal relationship with him, signing contract letters to vendors as part of his duties.

A fourth witness, a contractor, alleged that he was pressured by the CBN management to pay $600,000 for a contract he had executed. Ayoh had previously testified that he collected $600,000 for contract gratification on behalf of Emefiele.

The trial has been adjourned until May 17 for further proceedings.

Emefiele and his co-defendant have pleaded not guilty to the charges.