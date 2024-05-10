Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 10th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 10th May 2024

President Bola Tinubu has written a letter to the Nigerian Senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Usman as Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had in March, approved the appointment of Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In a statement in Abuja, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment of Bello is pending confirmation by the Senate.

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects that Bello will lead the Bureau to realise its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed by the House of Representatives to immediately halt the implementation of the cybercrime levy in compliance with the provisions of the cybercrime Act.

The Tajudeen Abbas-led House, on Thursday, said the circular by the CBN was prone to misinterpretation by Nigerians as it negates the spirit and letters of section 44 (2a) of the cybercrime Act which specify those who are expected to pay the levy.

It adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) on behalf of the entire lawmakers.

The House asked the apex bank to immediately withdraw its earlier circular on the implementation of the levy and issue another circular in love with the provisions of the Act.

Chinda said section 44(2a) of the cybercrime act listed those to pay the stipulated fees as GSM and telecom companies, Internet providers, Banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies and Stocks Exchange.

He explained that the circular from the CBN has raised apprehension across the country as it has given the impression that the levy is to be paid by Nigerians in an era when they are still battling with increase in price of petroleum products among others.

The lawmaker said further that the CBN circular has been subjected to several interpretations.

The Nigerian Senate has approved the death sentence for drug offenders in the country.

This is as the lawmakers on Thursday, passed the bill to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of a report of the Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Drugs and Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno North), presented the report during plenary.

The bill, which passed its third reading, aims to update the list of dangerous drugs, strengthen the operations of the NDLEA, review penalties, and empower the establishment of laboratories.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the recapture of several inmates who escaped from the Suleja Custodial Centre last month.

Naija News recalls that the inmates fled following the collapse of the facility’s perimeter fence, which was compromised during a heavy downpour.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo disclosed the successful recapture of the inmates during his inspection of ongoing security enhancements at the Medium Security Custodial Facility in Kuje, Abuja, on Thursday.

This inspection is part of a broader government initiative to strengthen security and infrastructure at custodial centers nationwide.

The escape incident at the Suleja Custodial Centre had raised significant concerns about the structural integrity and security measures in place at correctional facilities.

In response, the Ministry of Interior has accelerated efforts to upgrade these facilities to prevent future breaches.

During his visit, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to the safety and security of all correctional facilities in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) national president, Joe Ajaero, has explained why they proposed ₦615,000 as the minimum wage to the federal government.

According to Ajaero, the union would have probably suggested ₦80,000 if the fuel subsidy was not removed.

Naija News recalls that the NLC President noted that governors can afford to pay the proposed ₦615,000 minimum wage if they get their priorities right.

During a courtesy visit to The Nation headquarters in Lagos on Thursday, May 9, Ajaero emphasized that the proposal to the government was influenced by the economic realities in the country.

He said though there were misconceptions about the proposal, the NLC arrived at the figure to make lives better for the workers.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has explained that he visited the State House of Assembly quarters to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the condition of structures in the area.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara said he made a brief stop at the Assembly Quarters on Wednesday en route to Emohua–Abalama-Tema Junction on inspection of the 15.24 kilometres dual carriageway road project.

The governor said he visited the State House of Assembly to get a better appreciation of what needs to be done to make the quarters conducive for lawmakers.

He stated that the assembly quarters are part of state government properties, adding that the facility needs to be taken good care of.

Fubara, who took a walk around the quarters, noted that the state now has a new speaker for the State House of Assembly.

The bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in Nigeria has scaled second reading in the Senate.

Naija News reports the bill, titled: “A bill for an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria and for related matters (2024),” scaled second reading during plenary on Thursday, 9th May, 2024 and was thereafter referred to the necessary committee for further legislative action.

The bill seeks to upgrade the monthly package of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to N5.39 million.

Similarly, the bill also provides a total package of N4.21 million for Justices of the Supreme Court, while the president of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4. 48 million.

The House of Representatives has resolved to launch an investigation into the procurement process of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, raising concerns about potential violations of due process and financial regulations.

Naija News reports that the decision was made following a motion titled “Urgent need to investigate the procurement process and award of contract for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.”

The motion was moved by Hon. Austin Achado (APC-Benue) during a plenary session in Abuja.

Hon. Achado highlighted several issues with the award of the contract to Hitech Construction Company Nigeria Limited, including the non-adherence to the National Assembly’s approval processes and potential breaches of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

Hon. Achado also expressed serious concerns about the legality of the guarantees issued for the project’s debt financing component.

He claims they lack the required approval from the National Assembly, in violation of the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act of 2023.

The House has called on the Minister of Works, the Minister of Finance, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to submit all guarantees and credit enhancement instruments related to the project for legislative approval.

Additionally, the House has tasked its committees on Procurement and Works to thoroughly investigate these issues and report back within four weeks.

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his daughter, and two others have been granted ₦100 bail each with two sureties by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Sirika and others are being tried for an alleged fraud of ₦2.7 billion.

According to the court, the sureties must have landed properties in Abuja, be responsible citizens, and be deposed to an affidavit of means.

The court also restricted the defendants from travelling abroad without its permission.

Justice Oriji of the Abuja High Court also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent decision to impose a cybersecurity levy on bank customers.

Speaking via a statement, the socio-cultural organization condemned the policy, citing the escalating costs associated with banking transactions.

In the statement released by the NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the forum described the CBN’s directive as arbitrary, illegal, and out of touch with the realities faced by Nigerians.

They called on the government to reconsider the policy and explore alternative measures to ease the financial strain on individuals while still promoting the use of electronic payments.

Speaking further, the group urged the apex bank to consider a more balanced approach that ensures the costs of security measures are reasonable and do not excessively burden bank customers.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.