Breaking: House Of Reps Halt Implementation Of Cybercrime Levy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed by the House of Representatives to immediately halt the implementation of the cybercrime levy in compliance with the provisions of the cybercrime Act.

The Tajudeen Abbas-led House, on Thursday, said the circular by the CBN was prone to misinterpretation by Nigerians as it negates the spirit and letters of section 44 (2a) of the cybercrime Act which specify those who are expected to pay the levy.

It adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) on behalf of the entire lawmakers.

The House asked the apex bank to immediately withdraw its earlier circular on the implementation of the levy and issue another circular in love with the provisions of the Act.

Chinda said section 44(2a) of the cybercrime act listed those to pay the stipulated fees as GSM and telecom companies, Internet providers, Banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies and Stocks Exchange.

He explained that the circular from the CBN has raised apprehension across the country as it has given the impression that the levy is to be paid by Nigerians in an era when they are still battling with increase in price of petroleum products among others.

The lawmaker said further that the CBN circular has been subjected to several interpretations.