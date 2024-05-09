President Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For New CCB Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has written a letter to the Nigerian Senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Usman as Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had in March, approved the appointment of Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In a statement in Abuja, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment of Bello is pending confirmation by the Senate.

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects that Bello will lead the Bureau to realise its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

The statement added: “Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.”

Bello replaced Aliyu Kankia, who had been the acting Chairman of the Bureau.