Tinubu Appoints New Code Of Conduct Bureau Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment of Bello is pending confirmation by the Senate.

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects that Bello will lead the Bureau to realise its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

The statement added: “Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.”

Naija News reports that by the presidential pronouncement, Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting Chairman of the Bureau.

Tinubu Orders Army To Pay Slain Soldiers’ Benefits Within 90 Days

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian army to pay the necessary benefits of slain soldiers to their respective families within ninety days.

Tinubu disclosed this on Wednesday during the burial ceremony of the slain soldiers at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

The president described the slain soldiers as men of honour and noble men who gave their lives to defend and protect our nation against internal and external threats.