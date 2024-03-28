Tinubu Orders Army To Pay Slain Soldiers’ Benefits Within 90 Days

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the Nigerian army to pay the necessary benefits of slain soldiers to their respective families within ninety days.

Tinubu disclosed this on Wednesday during the burial ceremony of the slain soldiers at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

He said: “The Military must, within the next ninety days, ensure that all the benefits of the departed are paid to their families.”

The president described the slain soldiers as men of honour and noble men who gave their lives to defend and protect our nation against internal and external threats.

According to Tinubu, his administration will punish the culprits responsible for the death of the army officers and soldiers.

He said: “The officers and soldiers who lost their lives that day were patriots, brave and noble men who gave their lives to defend and protect our nation against internal and external threats. Their sacrifice will be remembered and honoured for generations to come and their.

“I want to make it clear, once more, that those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice. The elders and chiefs of Okuoma also have a duty to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime against our men”.