I’m Not Afraid Of The Consequences – Tinubu Speaks On Taking Tough Decisions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he is not and would not be afraid of taking any tough decisions during his tenure so long they are in the people’s best interest.

The Nigerian leader said he is unafraid of the consequences that may follow these decisions, stressing his unwavering trust in Nigerians, which empowers him to take bold actions on their behalf.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made these remarks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu’s administration has implemented various new policies, such as removing the petrol subsidy, floating the naira, and increasing electricity tariffs.

These policies have brought untold hardship on the citizens.

However, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to making tough decisions for the betterment of Nigerians, recognizing the importance of equipping them with the necessary tools for long-term success.

As a resolute leader, Tinubu pledged to prioritize decisions that may bring short-term challenges but will ultimately benefit the people.

He said: “We have gone through the worst of the storms. I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Naira is one of the world’s best-performing currencies today. We took the necessary risk, and all resilient Nigerians kept faith with us.

“They will be rewarded, and the reward will only be greater as we partner effectively with you on new opportunities for development.

“As leaders, we must make decisions for the benefit of our nations, and we cannot shy away from that.”