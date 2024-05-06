Connect with us

Tinubu Will Change Nigeria After Eight Years In Office – Arthur Eze

2023 Presidency: Tinubu Meets Arthur Eze, Ogbonnaya Onu

Nigerian billionaire and politician, Arthur Eze, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will change the country for the better after serving eight years in office.

Eze made the remarks in a video widely shared on social media over the weekend, which showed him donating N20m to a church in Anambra State.

The philanthropist urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu and his administration while praising his inclusive approach to governance.

Eze asserted that the country has started changing with various infrastructural projects ongoing across the geo-political zones.

He said, “Tinubu has no boundary. If you go to Abuja, you will see Wike, an Igbo man as a minister. Umahi is Igbo man, as minister. No boundaries. All the types of people we want.

“So this Nigeria, after eight years, it will change. It has started changing. Now, I beg everybody to support him before we die.”

South-South Governors Hail Tinubu For Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

South-South Governors have unanimously commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The governors gave the commendation on Wednesday at a meeting held at the Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Present at the meeting were Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and his Edo State state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

While the governors of Rivers, Cross River, and Delta States were represented by their deputies.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the chairman of the South-South Governors Council Governor Obaseki said the coastal highway will, when completed, connect coastal communities to commercial cities in Nigeria.

The governors also want the federal government to begin work immediately on the Calabar end of the project.

