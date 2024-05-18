2027 Presidency: Atiku Hints On LP, PDP Merger As Quest To Unseat Tinubu Intensifies

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed openness to a potential merger between the PDP and the Labour Party as the nation gears up for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the former vice president, in a revealing interview with BBC Hausa Service, Atiku, indicated that such a merger is a possibility if it aligns with the party’s strategic objectives.

“The discussions of merging are in line with our goals to strengthen our democracy and ensure the nation’s best interest. Yes, a merger is very much possible if it serves our common goals,” Atiku stated, addressing the potential for collaboration with Labour Party’s Peter Obi and other opposition entities.

Atiku’s comments come amid recent meetings with Peter Obi and other prominent political figures, which have sparked speculation about forming a formidable coalition to contest the 2027 elections.

According to Atiku, these meetings are routine and pivotal for fostering a healthy political dialogue among opposition parties.

The former Vice President also reflected on his continuous engagement in politics, driven by a commitment to address the challenges facing Nigerians.

He dismissed the notion that his ongoing political activity is solely geared towards electioneering, asserting his broader focus on national well-being and democratic advancement.