South South Governors Hail Tinubu On Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

South-South Governors have unanimously commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The governors gave the commendation on Wednesday at a meeting held at the Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Present at the meeting were Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and his Edo State state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki. While the governors of Rivers, Cross River, and Delta States were represented by their deputies.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Governor Obaseki said the coastal highway will, when completed, connect coastal communities to commercial cities in Nigeria.

The governors also want the federal government to begin work immediately on the Calabar end of the project.

Recall that the 700-kilometre coastal highway has been enmeshed in controversy following the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort, valued at $200 million, to create a right of way for the project, which is estimated to cost the federal government N15 trillion.

Stop Inciting Igbos Against Tinubu Govt – Umahi Fires Peter Obi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of inciting the Igbos against the Bola Tinubu government.

Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, said Obi is deliberately leading some people of the Southeast, especially those who are not well-informed, astray over the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Speaking during an event to compensate property owners affected by the project on Wednesday in Abuja, Umahi claimed that Obi would not fight for the people even after getting them into trouble.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Tuesday, Obi slammed the Tinubu administration for going on with the controversial highway project in defiance of public outcry.

However, Umahi insisted there was no inhumanity meted to Landmark and that the matter should be buried because he was actively involved.

The former governor alleged that Obi goes around condemning people, thereby bringing judgment upon himself and should stop playing politics with the project.