Tinubu Sends FCT Supplementary Appropriation Bill To National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Statutory Appropriation Act 2024, Supplementary Bill to the Senate for consideration and passage.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read during plenary on Thursday by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session.

Tinubu explained in his letter that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, indicated that some critical projects were inadvertently omitted in the 2024 appropriation, hence the need for the supplementary bill.

He therefore requested the Senate’s expeditious consideration and passage of the FCTA Statutory Appropriation Act, 2024 Supplementary Bill.

Tinubu said: “Following a review of the 2024 Statutory Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has indicated that some critical projects were inadvertently omitted in the 2024 appropriation.

“The capital projects are a vital component of the performance of the FCT and shall significantly impact manpower and infrastructural development within the FCT.

“In this regard, the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation Act of the Federal Capital Territory Administration passed in March 2024 is hereby proposed. I trust that it shall receive the expeditious consideration of and passage by the Senate.”