BREAKING: Senegal 44-Year-Old President Diomaye Faye To Meet Tinubu

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu will today, Thursday, May 16, play host to the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Naija News reports that Diomaye Faye is scheduled to arrive at the State House in Abuja today.

According to Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, the State House is already buzzing with excitement about this visit.

The presidential aide confirmed this development in a post via his official X handle.

Sharing a video clip of the state house and arrangements already made with the state house adorned with both Senegal and Nigerian flag decorations, Dada captioned: “The Presidential Villa, Abuja, is agog ahead of the courtesy visit of the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House.”