‘Why Discos Reduced Electricity Tariff For Band A Customers’

The Nigerian Electricity Distribution Company (NERC) has confirmed the reduction of electricity tariffs for Band A customers across the eleven Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the country.

The NERC stated that the reduction in tariff is based on its directive.

Naija News recalls the electricity distribution companies, on Monday, started announcing the slash in the electricity tariff for band A customers to 206.80 per Kilowatt-hour from the previous price of N225 per kilowatt-hour.

The disco stated that the implementation of the new tariff commenced on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Reacting to the development, the NERC Commissioner of Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, was quoted by Daily Post to have confirmed that the directive to reduce the tariff of Band A customers originated from the commission.

He added that all DISCOS are expected to comply, and the statement would be published on NERC’s website later in the day.

“The order came from the Commission. It will be published on the NERC website later in the day”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Power Sector operators to promptly reverse the recent hike in electricity tariffs within one week.

In a joint address delivered last Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day, the presidents of both unions, Joe Ajaero and Fetus Osifo, expressed their discontent with the country’s inconsistent power supply, which is adversely impacting its economic progress.

They emphasized that any nation that fails to effectively and efficiently manage its energy resources is bound to face inevitable destruction.