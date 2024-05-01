NLC, TUC Issue Ultimatum To FG To Reverse New Electricity Tariff

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Power Sector operators to promptly reverse the recent hike in electricity tariffs within one week.

In a joint address delivered on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day, the presidents of both unions, Joe Ajaero and Fetus Osifo, expressed their discontent with the country’s inconsistent power supply, which is adversely impacting its economic progress.

They emphasized that any nation that fails to effectively and efficiently manage its energy resources is bound to face inevitable destruction.

The labour unions noted, “One of the pivotal factors constraining our nation is our glaring incompetence in managing this sector for the collective welfare of our citizens.”

The labour unions expressed the view that “Power, regardless of its source, remains paramount in kickstarting any economy, while oil and gas are indispensable for robust energy success in every country.”

The duo emphasized the utmost importance of the government working hand in hand with the citizens to create systems that guarantee accessible energy for every Nigerian.

As per their statement, the power sector’s challenges have persisted for more than ten years since its privatization.

“The reasons are glaringly evident. As long as those who sold the companies remain the buyers, Nigerians will continue to face formidable challenges in the power sector.

“It is unethical to force Nigerians to pay higher tariffs for non-existent electricity. Estimated billing is an extortion and a daylight robbery against Nigerians,” the duo said.