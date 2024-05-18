FULL LIST: Jega, Elechi, Others Appointed Chairmen Of Tertiary Institution Governing Councils

The governing councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria have appointed approximately 555 individuals to positions as chairmen and members.

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Education claims that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointments of the chairman and pro-chancellors of the Governing Boards of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in an advertisement signed by Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Air Cdre. Emmanuel Jekada was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, with Usua Charles Akpan, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho, Modu Mustapha, and Olusegun Olufemi White serving as members.

In a notable appointment, Udoma Udo Udoma, a former Minister of Budget and National Planning, has been named the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Bayero University, Kano. The board members include Prof. Idris Nasiru Maiduguri, Prof. Uchenna Newi, Salisu Mohammed Birniwa, and Ms. Fola Akinsete.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, will serve as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State. His team comprises Imamuddeen Ahmed Talba, Ismalla Mohammed, Prof. Seun Liberty, and Moses Osogi.

Additionally, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has been appointed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The board includes members such as Opeyemi Aisha Oni, Rufus Bature, Wumi Ohwovoriole, and Matthew Raymond Akpan.

In Cross River State, the former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngalari, will lead the Governing Board of the University of Calabar as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, with Dr. Adebisi Obawale, Idowu Mafimisibe, Nbadiwe Emelnmna, and Sadat Garba as board members.

Moreover, the President has designated former Zamfara State Governor Aliyu Shinkafi as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University in Jos, Plateau State.

The board will also include Malandi Sabo, Chijioke Okeifufe, Ayo Afolabi, and Mohammed Abdullahi.

For the National Open University of Nigeria, former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. His board consists of Mrs Betty Efekodah, Bawuro Bapetel Yahaya, Dr Gidado Bello Kumo, and Mr Bola Akinola.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, is now the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto. The members include Miss Mary Nyieor Yisa, R. O. Kazeem, Prof. Usman Musa, and Dr. Anthony Usoro.

Lastly, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has been appointed as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State. The board members are Prof. S. E. Ogbeide, Rufai Chanchangi, Chief Mrs. Glory Ekpo-Oho, and Patricia Seubittere Yakubu.

View Full List Below: