Murray-Bruce Hails Tinubu, Umahi Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the ongoing construction of the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Recall that the 700km coastal highway has been enmeshed in controversy following the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort, valued at $200 million, to create a right of way for the project, which is estimated to cost the federal government N15 trillion.

In a post via his official X handle on Sunday with a video captioned, Murray-Bruce said a new era in Nigeria’s transportation history has begun with the construction of the highway project.

He wrote: “A new era in Nigeria’s transportation history has begun. Watch to find out. There has never been anything like this.”

He described the project as proof of the transformative power of visionary leadership by President Tinubu.

Murray-Bruce also described the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, as a man of “dedication at the helm of affairs.”

He added, “This highway will slash travel times, reduce transportation costs and increase access to markets and resources,” adding that the road project will be a “game changer for investors, entrepreneurs and travellers.”

While noting that the N13 trillion project will bring about economic growth, Murray-Bruce said Tinubu is “crafting a legacy of prosperity and growth,” while the highway will be a “symbol of hope for a brighter future.”

Recall that the South-South Governors have lauded the President for initiating the construction of the coastal highway project.