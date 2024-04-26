FG Announces Plan To Revamp Nigeria Textile Industry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s government has reiterated its commitment to revitalizing the textile industry in Nigeria.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, affirmed this yesterday during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in the cotton value chain in Abuja.

According to her, efforts are underway to attract investors and implement strategies to rejuvenate the sector.

The minister highlighted the potential of the fashion industry to boost demand for locally made textiles and garments, projecting the creation of 200,000 jobs within the next two years.

She noted that ongoing plans include upgrading existing facilities, adopting new technologies, and enhancing production standards to compete on a global scale.

In a separate remark, the President of the Federation of Agricultural Commodity of Nigeria (FACAN), Sheriff Balogun, emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach and prompt action to tackle industry challenges.

“Currently Nigeria is facing crises of foreign exchange, low purchasing power and unemployment. We cannot resolve these crises unless we turn them into opportunities. We should move to adding value to our raw materials,” he said.

He observed the possibility of exporting clothing worldwide and emphasized the requirement for assistance from organizations such as Dangote in obtaining cost-effective diesel fuel.