Seyi On Board Of Chagoury’s Business Is Conflict Of Interest – Atiku Tells President Tinubu

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the presence of Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on the board of companies owned by Gilbert Chagoury as a clear conflict of interest.

According to Atiku in a statement on Sunday through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Seyi, is a director on the board of CDK Integrated Industries, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also accused President Tinubu of simply promoting propaganda with his claims of attracting foreign direct investment to Nigeria.

Citing a report by Paris-based Africa Intelligence News Agency where it was revealed by the Corporate Affairs Commission that Seyi is officially a business associate of Chagoury, the former Vice President said it was not surprising that the Chagoury Group had become the biggest beneficiary of the Tinubu largesse.

He said, “Thanks to quality reporting by Africa Intelligence, our suspicions have been confirmed that Chagoury and Tinubu are indeed business partners and it has been formalized with Seyi on the board of one of Chagoury’s firms.”

The former Vice President submitted that it has become obvious that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being done in a hurry purely because of the business relationship between Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech, the contractor that was awarded the contract for the highway project in contravention of the procurement laws.

According to the submission of Atiku, the coastal highway project is the most expensive single project ever embarked upon by the Nigerian government and the fact that it is happening at a time Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis ever is a red flag.