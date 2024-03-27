Breaking: Fish Out Soldiers’ Killers, Tinubu Tells Okuama Elders

President Bola Tinubu has mandated local elders to identify and surrender those responsible for the recent killing of 17 Nigerian Army troops in Okuama, Delta State.

The troops, affiliated with the 181 Amphibious Battalion based in Bomadi LGA, were ambushed and killed by irate youths amid a land dispute, sparking fears of a potential military retaliation.

During the solemn burial ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, President Tinubu honored the deceased soldiers with posthumous national awards, acknowledging their service and sacrifice.

He reiterated the need for accountability, urging the community leaders in Ughelli South LGA to cooperate with authorities in resolving the conflict and ensuring justice for the fallen personnel.

The Defence headquarters, addressing rumors of a planned reprisal, emphasized its commitment to legal and constructive engagement in the matter, dismissing any claims of undue aggression.

They affirmed that propagandist tactics would not deter the pursuit of justice, signaling a firm stance against violence and lawlessness.

He said, “They have all been awarded posthumous national honours. The four gallant Officers have been accorded the Award of Member of the Order of Niger (MON). The thirteen courageous soldiers who also lost their lives have been Awarded the Officer of the Federal Republic Medal.

“I want to make it clear, once more, that those who committed this heinous crime will not go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice.

“The elders and chiefs of Okuama also have a duty to help the military in fishing out the gunmen who committed the barbaric crime against our men.

“I wish to also commend our Armed Forces for their restraint in choosing not to carry out any reprisal attacks in Okuama or its neighbouring communities. We must all ensure that the innocent people of Okuama are not made to bear the punishment of the guilty and wicked among them.”