Rivers House Of Assembly Clerk Reveals Authentic Speaker Of The House

The Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi, has thrown his weight behind Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Amadi, in a statement dated 8th May 2024, disowned Victor Oko Jumbo, who emerged on Wednesday as the factional Speaker of the Assembly and is loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News recalls Jumbo was elected Speaker by Sokari Goodboy Sokari and Adolphus Orubimie Timothy, both lawmakers loyal to Fubara.

However, Amadi, in his letter, said the trio of Jumbo, Sokari and Timothy were suspended on October 30, 2023, and cannot lay claim to being officers of the House.

Details later…