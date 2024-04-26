Scores Trapped Under Rubble As Building Collapses In Kano

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of people have been stuck under a structure that collapsed in the Kuntau region of Gwale Local Government Area in Kano State.

Reports obtained by journalists on Friday asserted that at least 11 individuals have been identified as trapped beneath the debris as efforts are ongoing to confirm the number of workers on the site.

According to Daily Trust, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel swiftly took two saved individuals to the hospital.

The process of excavation is currently underway, and several bodies have already been retrieved as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said the incessant collapse of the national grid will continue to hinder the growth of the nation’s economy.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, urged the federal government to constitute a technical task force of professionals to address the reoccurring national grid collapse.

It would be recalled that on April 15, the national power grid experienced another system collapse, leading to a nationwide blackout, which is the third time in 2024.

Meanwhile, TCN said it had fully restored the national grid and blamed the collapse on a fire incident at the Afam power generating station.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by the spokesman of his Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, Obi said the technical task force should consist of real professionals, not politicians.

He said the task force would correct simple slippages, such as incessant fire outbreaks that lead to perennial system collapse, which will rapidly improve power availability in the short term.

He said: “They will get to work to correct simple slippages like incessant fire outbreaks that lead to perennial system collapse and drastically improve coordination and coherence between Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and distribution companies (DisCos).

“There will be no load rejection, and breath down on all operators to deliver on their technical responsibilities.

“This will rapidly improve power availability in the short term while the government develop clarity to articulate an integrated national electricity policy and a practical implementation roadmap that harmonises national and sub-national electricity reform.”