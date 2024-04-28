Tragedy As 19 Persons Die In Kogi Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said nineteen persons have died in an auto crash in the Okene area of Kogi State.

The FRSC’s Corps Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Agwu said the accident involved two vehicles, a truck, and a Toyota Hiace bus coming from Kano State, adding that both vehicles collided.

He said twenty-two persons, all male, were involved, but 19 of them were killed and one injured.

Agwu, however, said two other persons were rescued unhurt by FRSC operatives, adding that the bodies of the dead victims have been deposited at Okene General Hospital.

“Emergency rescue teams of the Federal Road Safety Corps endured another over three hours of inferno in their bid to rescue road traffic victims at the scene of a fatal crash that claimed 19 lives on Sunday 28 April 2024 at Okene bypass, on the Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

“The impact of the collision resulted in a fire inferno that burnt the victims to death,” the statement added.