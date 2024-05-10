‘We Won’t Submit To Terror’ – Kogi Govt Vows To Ensure Safe Recovery Of All Abducted University Students

The government of Kogi State has affirmed its determination to rescue the abducted students from Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTEC, Osara, Okene, alive and well.

Naija News earlier reported that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Thursday night, invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the university around 9.00 p.m. and abducted some students who were reading for their upcoming exams

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, assured the public of their effective management of the situation.

The Kogi government stated its commitment to pursuing the kidnappers with the assistance of security agents, including local hunters, and reiterated its resolve to resist terrorism.

The statement read, “Immediately the report was received, Governor Ahmed Ododo activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.

“Hundreds of local hunters who understand the terrain, as well as the conventional security agents, are currently combing the area to ensure safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped in the classrooms.

“So far, nine students have been reported missing.

“We wish to assure students, parents and the entire people of Kogi State that the Government is on top of the situation and all the abducted students will be rescued alive.

“Governor Ododo has also directed that security agents be positioned around all tertiary institutions in the State.

“We wish to commend the local hunters and other security agents who rose stoutly to engage the kidnappers.

“Their gallantry and dedication ensured that the kidnappers did not have a field day which would have been more calamitous.

“The state government will spare nothing in ensuring that all the students abducted are safely rescued and reunited with their families.

“We won’t submit to terror. We shall prevail.”