Many Students Kidnapped As Bandits Raid Kogi Varsity

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Thursday night, invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene in Kogi State.

Naija News learned the bandits stormed the university around 9.00 p.m. and abducted some students who were reading for their upcoming exams.

Speaking with NAN, a source said that the bandits came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air.

The source said: “They trapped the students inside the halls and started taking them; the school was thrown into total confusion as fear-stricken students in other halls scurried to safety, scampering in various directions.

“By the time local security guards and the conventional security men at the gate engaged the bandits, they had already succeeded in abducting some students. But the efforts minimised the damage as the attackers didn’t go beyond the first three halls.”

According to the source, the students were preparing for their first semester examination expected to commence on Monday, May 13, when the bandits struck.

A student, who craved anonymity, said that he and some colleagues ran to the bush and hid there for “more than an hour”.

“We only ventured out when everywhere became quiet,” he said.

In a chat with the news platform, CUSTEC Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita confirmed the incident but refused to give details of the number of students abducted.

Asipita stated that the school management is handling the situation and will release more information soon to the public.

“I don’t talk to journalists on incidents like this, but I want you to know that we are on top of the situation,” he said.