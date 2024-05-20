NLC, TUC Hold Emergency NEC Meeting, Send Message To FG On New Minimum Wage

The organized labour on Monday held an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting over the new minimum wage negotiation with the federal government.

At the end of the meeting, which was attended by officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), it was insisted that the government must conclude all processes relating to the new minimum wage by the end of May.

The labour leaders, in a communique at the end of their meeting, which was signed by the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, lamented that the government has not shown commitment to the new minimum wage process.

The unions also directed its state councils to issue a two-week deadline to state governments not paying the N30,000 minimum wage to workers, adding that it couldn’t guarantee industrial peace in those states if they failed to pay workers the ₦30,000 wage.

The NLC and TUC expressed readiness to return to the negotiation table after staging a walkout during last week’s meeting when the government offered ₦48,000 as the new minimum wage.

The labour leaders also condemned the government’s increase in the electricity tariff and called for its immediate reversal.

The communique reads: “After thorough deliberations and considerations of these current realities as they affect Nigerian workers and masses, the NEC-in-session of both centres resolved as follows:

“Electricity Tariff Hike: The NEC once again vehemently condemns the unilateral increase in electricity tariff by the authorities. This action, taken without due consideration for the economic hardships faced by the masses and the provisions of the Law, is deemed unjust and burdensome. The NEC reaffirms its demands for an immediate reversal of the tariff hike and the vexatious apartheid categorization into Bands to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian workers and citizens and gives the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the federal government until the last day of May, 2024 to meet these demands.

“Negotiation of New National Minimum Wage: The NEC acknowledges the ongoing negotiations between the NLC/TUC, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the federal government regarding the new national minimum wage. While appreciating the efforts made thus far, the NEC emphasises the urgency of reaching a fair and equitable agreement that reflects the true value of Nigerian workers’ contributions to the nation’s development and the current crisis of survival facing Nigerians as a result of the government’s policies. The NEC affirms its commitment to ensuring that the interests and welfare of workers are adequately protected in the negotiation process.

“The NEC-in-session therefore reiterates the ultimatum issued by the NLC and TUC to the federal government, which expires on the last day of this month. It emphasises the non-negotiable nature of the demands put forth by Nigerian workers and urges the government to prioritise the resolution of these issues in the best interest of industrial peace.

“NEC-in-session further directed all state Councils whose state Governments are yet to fully implement the N30,000(Thirty-thousand Naira) National Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustments to issue immediately a joint two-week ultimatum to the culpable state Governments to avert industrial action.

“Consequently, the NEC-in-session accordingly reaffirms the NLC and TUC joint ultimatum earlier issued to the Anambra state government by its Anambra state councils. It therefore directed all affiliates and workers in the state council to mobilise their members to ensure a successful action in the event the state government fails to meet the demands of workers by Thursday, the 23rd of May, 2024.

“In the event that the government fails to meet the demands outlined within the stipulated time frame, the NEC authorises the leadership of the NLC and TUC to take appropriate actions, including but not limited to the mobilisation of workers for peaceful protests and industrial actions, to press home these demands for social justice and workers’ rights.

“NEC therefore calls on all affiliate unions, and workers including Civil Society Organisations across Nigeria to remain united and steadfast in solidarity during this critical period. Together, we shall prevail in our pursuit of a fair and just society that guarantees the dignity and well-being of all its citizens.

“The NECs – in – session finally affirms its unwavering commitment to championing the cause of Nigerian workers and ensuring that their rights and interests are upheld at all times.”